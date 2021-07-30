Jupiter Fund Management Plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 7.90 (LON:JUP)

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) announced a dividend on Friday, July 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON JUP traded down GBX 19.20 ($0.25) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 270.40 ($3.53). 1,827,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,085. The company has a market cap of £1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 281.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.67. Jupiter Fund Management has a 52 week low of GBX 197.30 ($2.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 310.80 ($4.06).

Get Jupiter Fund Management alerts:

In other Jupiter Fund Management news, insider Roger Yates purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 266 ($3.48) per share, with a total value of £532,000 ($695,061.41).

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Fund Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Fund Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.