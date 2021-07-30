Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Short Interest Update

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decline of 74.5% from the June 30th total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 359,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of JBAXY stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.23. 47,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,281. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $13.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.12.

JBAXY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Julius BÃ¤r Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Asia, and South America. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

