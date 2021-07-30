JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “GBX 8,500” Price Target for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 7,501.67 ($98.01).

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6,356.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

