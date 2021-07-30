JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “GBX 8,500” Price Target for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 7,501.67 ($98.01).

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6,356.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

