JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY)

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Hexagon AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of HXGBY opened at $16.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.29. Hexagon AB has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $16.53.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01.

Hexagon AB (publ) Company Profile

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in-sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

