JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,480 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.9% of Gradient Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $29,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.6% in the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $70,000. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

NYSE JPM traded down $1.21 on Friday, hitting $151.79. 399,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,669,651. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $459.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $91.38 and a twelve month high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.54%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

