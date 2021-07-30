JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target Increased to $166.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $166.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities reissued a neutral rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a market perform rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $167.06.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPM traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $153.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,669,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.38 and a 1-year high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.4% in the second quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 29,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after buying an additional 10,941 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% in the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,009,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% in the second quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 21,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.