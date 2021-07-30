JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Price Target to GBX 337

Deliveroo (LON:ROO) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 312 ($4.08) to GBX 337 ($4.40) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ROO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. initiated coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a GBX 285 ($3.72) price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.10) target price on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deliveroo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 348.40 ($4.55).

ROO opened at GBX 325 ($4.25) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £5.58 billion and a PE ratio of -0.02. Deliveroo has a 1-year low of GBX 224.44 ($2.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 390.39 ($5.10). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 280.19.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

