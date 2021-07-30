JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Inchcape (LON:INCH) Price Target to GBX 986

Inchcape (LON:INCH) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,021 ($13.34) to GBX 986 ($12.88) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.27% from the company’s previous close.

LON:INCH traded down GBX 19 ($0.25) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 848 ($11.08). The company had a trading volume of 260,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,113. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 794.31. Inchcape has a one year low of GBX 400.20 ($5.23) and a one year high of GBX 886.50 ($11.58). The firm has a market cap of £3.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.38.

In other news, insider Till Vestring purchased 319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 786 ($10.27) per share, with a total value of £2,507.34 ($3,275.86). Also, insider Gijsbert de Zoeten bought 17,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 791 ($10.33) per share, for a total transaction of £141,644.37 ($185,059.28).

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the sale and distribution of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service, body shop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

