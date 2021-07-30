Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.640-$2.660 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.64-2.66 EPS.

JCI stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.36. 140,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,420,011. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.92. The stock has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.09. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $36.84 and a 1 year high of $71.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $1,268,471.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 84,228 shares in the company, valued at $5,565,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,633,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,452.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 412,704 shares of company stock worth $27,680,387 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.89.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

