John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.10-1.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $485-505 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $483.30 million.John Bean Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.600-$4.800 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JBT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. John Bean Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Shares of JBT traded up $8.67 on Thursday, hitting $146.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,036. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.76. John Bean Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $80.74 and a fifty-two week high of $151.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.58.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $475.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. John Bean Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.15%.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.85, for a total transaction of $39,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,696,171.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $331,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,003,729 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

