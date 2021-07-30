JMP Securities Initiates Coverage on OppFi (NYSE:OPFI)

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of NYSE OPFI opened at $10.04 on Monday. OppFi has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $11.60.
OppFi Company Profile
