JMP Securities Initiates Coverage on OppFi (NYSE:OPFI)

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE OPFI opened at $10.04 on Monday. OppFi has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $11.60.

OppFi Company Profile

FG New America Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses FG New America Acquisition Corp. is based in Itasca, Illinois.

