JMP Securities Increases Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Price Target to $155.00

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its price objective increased by JMP Securities from $154.00 to $155.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

RJF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raymond James from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $140.54.

NYSE RJF traded down $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $130.52. 2,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,238. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $67.66 and a 12 month high of $138.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.50. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.24.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.42. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 14.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.53%.

In other Raymond James news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $302,244.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,281.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $271,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,122 shares of company stock worth $819,783. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,469,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,490 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,156,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,358,000 after purchasing an additional 104,875 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,088,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,445,000 after purchasing an additional 100,162 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Raymond James by 400.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,610,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,964,000 after buying an additional 1,288,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth about $111,565,000. 75.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

