JMP Securities Begins Coverage on EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM)

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on EVCM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of 22.15.
Shares of EVCM stock opened at 18.41 on Monday. EverCommerce has a 1 year low of 16.01 and a 1 year high of 21.00.
About EverCommerce
EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
