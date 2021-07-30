JMP Securities Begins Coverage on EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM)

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on EVCM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of 22.15.

Shares of EVCM stock opened at 18.41 on Monday. EverCommerce has a 1 year low of 16.01 and a 1 year high of 21.00.

In related news, insider Lisa M. Sterling acquired 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of 17.00 per share, with a total value of 99,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 349,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Lisa E. Storey acquired 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 17.00 per share, with a total value of 49,997.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 299,999. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

