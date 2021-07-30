JLP Asset Management LLC Sells 600 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

JLP Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Agree Realty accounts for about 0.8% of JLP Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,745,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,741,000 after buying an additional 2,529,019 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,230,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $823,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,879 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in Agree Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,357,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,257,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,983,000 after purchasing an additional 704,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Agree Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,735,000.

ADC traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.25. 2,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,159. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $75.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.82 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.86.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 32.93%. As a group, analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.217 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.50%.

ADC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.54.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

