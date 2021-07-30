JLP Asset Management LLC Has $8.15 Million Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

JLP Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. Equity Residential accounts for approximately 4.4% of JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $8,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth about $1,708,775,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,939,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,356,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,890 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 741.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,401,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,974 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth about $78,421,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,517,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,360,000 after purchasing an additional 929,631 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equity Residential from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.86.

In other Equity Residential news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 20,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $1,567,019.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,773.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,186 shares of company stock worth $3,425,435 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.45. The stock had a trading volume of 13,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,161. The company has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.72, a PEG ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $85.83.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $598.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.49 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 6.20%. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.93%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.