JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) PT Lowered to $21.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.61% from the stock’s current price.

JBLU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.93.

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. JetBlue Airways has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.66.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.09. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 63.83% and a negative return on equity of 49.78%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 597.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 1,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $31,092.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,099.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 10,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $200,274.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,712 shares of company stock valued at $550,212 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the first quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the first quarter worth $46,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the first quarter worth $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 33.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at $61,000. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

