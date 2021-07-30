Jeffrey S. Flier Sells 6,000 Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Stock

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total value of $189,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Scholar Rock stock opened at $32.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.60.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 million. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 643.75% and a negative return on equity of 60.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 1,327.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 139.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 13.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Scholar Rock by 2.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Scholar Rock by 49.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

