Jeffrey S. Flier Sells 6,000 Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Stock

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total value of $189,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of Scholar Rock stock opened at $32.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.60.
Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 million. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 643.75% and a negative return on equity of 60.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.
About Scholar Rock
Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.
Read More: What causes a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.