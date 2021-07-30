Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Ardmore Shipping Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:ASC)

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ardmore Shipping in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will earn $0.11 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.12.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 10.51%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ASC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ardmore Shipping presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.44.

ASC opened at $3.39 on Thursday. Ardmore Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $5.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Ardmore Shipping by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,249 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 15,044 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Ardmore Shipping by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,372 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ardmore Shipping by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 227,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 56,675 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ardmore Shipping by 226.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 69,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in Ardmore Shipping by 40.3% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 276,276 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 79,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

