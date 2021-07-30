Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Arch Resources, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arch Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the energy company will earn $6.07 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arch Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $9.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.15 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ARCH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

Shares of ARCH opened at $68.45 on Friday. Arch Resources has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $69.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.54. Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 22.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.18%. The business had revenue of $450.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Resources by 8.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,045 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Arch Resources by 60.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 144,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Arch Resources by 3.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 149,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Resources by 88.7% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 272,853 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,351,000 after purchasing an additional 128,289 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Arch Resources by 239.1% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 24,868 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 17,535 shares during the period.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

