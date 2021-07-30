Jefferies Financial Group Increases Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $130.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on EW. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.86.

Shares of EW opened at $111.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.49. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $70.92 and a 12 month high of $111.96. The firm has a market cap of $69.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 35,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total transaction of $3,280,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,952,544.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,022,346.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,911,565.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 148,716 shares of company stock valued at $14,293,117 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $689,483,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,086,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249,102 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,949.8% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $253,139,000 after buying an additional 2,878,877 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,170,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,938,020,000 after buying an additional 1,387,141 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,030,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $420,816,000 after buying an additional 1,381,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

