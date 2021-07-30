Jefferies Financial Group Comments on ResMed Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RMD)

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of ResMed in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.27. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ResMed’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.63 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RMD. Macquarie raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on ResMed in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. CLSA raised ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.33.

RMD stock opened at $269.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.31. ResMed has a 1 year low of $165.72 and a 1 year high of $269.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $235.97.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $768.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.47 million.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,560,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,709,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $490,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,374 shares of company stock worth $8,699,930 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMD. FIL Ltd increased its position in ResMed by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in ResMed by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,517 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in ResMed by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 98,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,936,000 after acquiring an additional 29,527 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in ResMed by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

