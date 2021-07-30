JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Trading Up 6.5%

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)’s stock price traded up 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $70.54 and last traded at $69.00. 558,915 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 11,627,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.77.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JD. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark cut their target price on JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.43.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $203.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JD. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JD.com by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its stake in JD.com by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 35,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. raised its position in JD.com by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JD.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

