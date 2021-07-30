Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $183.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Jazz has a strong sleep portfolio with three marketed drugs including Xyrem that generates majority of the sales. Moreover, a low-sodium formulation of Xyrem, Xywav has shown robust uptake since its launch in 2020. Xywav and other new drugs are likely to reduce dependence of Jazz on Xyrem, which is set to face generic competition in 2023. Moreover, cancer drugs are bringing additional revenues. Meanwhile, acquisition of GW Pharmaceuticals adds a third high-growth commercial franchise to Jazz’s business. However, Jazz is set to lose Erwinaze sales from the second half of 2021 as its supplier has signed a new partner for its commercialization. Any pipeline setback will hamper the company’s prospects going forward. Estimates movement has been mixed ahead of Q2 earnings. Jazz has a mixed record of earnings surprise in the recent quarters.”

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on JAZZ. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler restated a buy rating and set a $214.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 24th. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $199.94.

JAZZ opened at $170.59 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.65. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $107.59 and a 52-week high of $189.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $607.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $246,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,859,165.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,712,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,291,630 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 102,059 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 567,364 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,257,000 after buying an additional 42,696 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 395.1% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $1,143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

