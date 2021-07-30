Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Short Interest Down 74.6% in July

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 74.6% from the June 30th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Japan Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get Japan Tobacco alerts:

Shares of JAPAY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.83. 11,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,535. Japan Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.99. The stock has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, prescription drugs, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco, oral tobacco, waterpipe tobacco, kretek, and fine cut products under the Winston, Camel, MEVIUS, Seven Stars, Natural American Spirit, and LD brands.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.