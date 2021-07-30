Jane Street Group LLC Takes $564,000 Position in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBHC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of National Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,037,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in National Bank by 6,101.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 124,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,924,000 after buying an additional 122,099 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in National Bank by 42.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 403,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,024,000 after buying an additional 119,553 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in National Bank by 12.7% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 800,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,744,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in National Bank by 53.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,759,000 after buying an additional 50,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Get National Bank alerts:

NBHC stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.01. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $24.35 and a 52-week high of $43.21.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 27.77%. Research analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NBHC shares. DA Davidson upgraded National Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC).

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.