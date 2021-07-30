Jane Street Group LLC Sells 38,675 Shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its holdings in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN) by 61.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,675 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 23,662 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 127,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MLN opened at $22.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.94. VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $21.12 and a twelve month high of $22.17.

Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Long Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 17 years or more.

