Jane Street Group LLC Has $518,000 Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 62.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,672 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,896 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 51.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 27.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 47.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 13.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARW stock opened at $118.19 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.50 and a twelve month high of $124.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.57. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.28, for a total transaction of $174,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,988.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 7,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total transaction of $898,513.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 207,046 shares of company stock worth $24,257,003. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

