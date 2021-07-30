Jane Street Group LLC Buys New Stake in Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 124,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Lion Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lion Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lion Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lion Group during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lion Group during the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Lion Group by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 75,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 40,585 shares during the period. 2.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lion Group stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. Lion Group Holding Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform in Hong Kong. The company's trading platform offers a range of products and services, including contract for difference trading, insurance brokerage, asset management, and futures and securities brokerage services for investors and institutional clients.

