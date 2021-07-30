Jane Street Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.55% of Columbia India Consumer ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia India Consumer ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000.

Shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF stock opened at $53.54 on Friday. Columbia India Consumer ETF has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $54.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.83.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia India Consumer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia India Consumer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.