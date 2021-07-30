J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Short Interest Update

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 73.0% from the June 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

J Sainsbury stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.75. The stock had a trading volume of 155,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,782. J Sainsbury has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.21.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.9796 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. J Sainsbury’s payout ratio is currently 130.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on JSAIY. Jefferies Financial Group cut J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J Sainsbury from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.37.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

