ITV (LON:ITV) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

ITV (LON:ITV)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 109 ($1.42) price objective on the broadcaster’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.51% from the company’s previous close.

ITV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 176 ($2.30) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 422 ($5.51).

ITV stock opened at GBX 114.15 ($1.49) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £4.60 billion and a PE ratio of 16.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 377.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.39. ITV has a 1 year low of GBX 54.16 ($0.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 134.15 ($1.75).

In other news, insider Mary Harris acquired 2,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £3,077.21 ($4,020.39). Also, insider Kyla Mullins sold 260,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.63), for a total transaction of £325,907.50 ($425,800.24).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

