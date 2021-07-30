ITV (LON:ITV) Given New GBX 1,350 Price Target at Barclays

ITV (LON:ITV) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) in a research report released on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the broadcaster’s stock.

ITV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 176 ($2.30) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 109 ($1.42) price objective on shares of ITV in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 422 ($5.51).

Shares of LON:ITV opened at GBX 111.70 ($1.46) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.39. ITV has a fifty-two week low of GBX 54.16 ($0.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 134.15 ($1.75). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 377.63. The company has a market cap of £4.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.76.

In related news, insider Sharmila Nebhrajani acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 129 ($1.69) per share, for a total transaction of £1,935 ($2,528.09). Also, insider Kyla Mullins sold 260,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.63), for a total transaction of £325,907.50 ($425,800.24).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

