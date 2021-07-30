Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.72. Isoray shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 392,651 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Isoray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.78.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.81 million, a PE ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Isoray had a negative return on equity of 15.33% and a negative net margin of 36.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Isoray, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Isoray in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Isoray by 28.9% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 122,334 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 27,421 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in Isoray in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Isoray by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 120,143 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 53,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Isoray in the first quarter valued at $67,000. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

