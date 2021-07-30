iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 484,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,351 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.28% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $82,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000.

IYG opened at $187.81 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a one year low of $116.07 and a one year high of $191.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.87.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

