iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $440.12. The stock had a trading volume of 134,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,436,846. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $429.00. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $320.90 and a 1 year high of $443.72.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

