iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $9,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6,396.8% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 473,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,108,000 after purchasing an additional 466,327 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,034,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,869,110,000 after purchasing an additional 412,694 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,120.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 194,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,785,000 after acquiring an additional 185,374 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10,051.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,559,000 after acquiring an additional 181,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 192.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 258,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,779,000 after acquiring an additional 169,875 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $282.53 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $200.33 and a twelve month high of $284.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $268.17.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

