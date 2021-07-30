iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Sets New 52-Week High at $39.42

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.42 and last traded at $39.40, with a volume of 239255 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.30.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.02.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,965,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 866.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,006,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384,815 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,206,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,348,000.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.