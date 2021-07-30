iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 391,605 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 5,238,180 shares.The stock last traded at $25.57 and had previously closed at $25.52.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.92.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $355,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $486,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 71.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

