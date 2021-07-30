iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) is Summit Financial Group Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.2% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

EEM traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,206,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,251,262. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $42.29 and a twelve month high of $58.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.23.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

