iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Holdings Lowered by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 44,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period.

BATS:EFG opened at $109.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.08. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

