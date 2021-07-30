iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Holdings Increased by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,408,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,664,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,156,000 after purchasing an additional 221,519 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,557,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,282,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,738,000 after purchasing an additional 83,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,069,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,014,000 after purchasing an additional 18,222 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

USMV traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $76.23. 1,478,481 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.82. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.