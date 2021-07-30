iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Sold by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group cut its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Weaver Consulting Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Weaver Consulting Group owned 0.28% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $5,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter.

AOR traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $56.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,568. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.22 and a fifty-two week high of $56.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.87.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

