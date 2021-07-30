iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) Sets New 52-Week High at $40.09

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.09 and last traded at $40.09, with a volume of 2581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.02.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.74.

Get iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.