iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Stake Increased by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,453 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $49,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 440.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.70. The company had a trading volume of 66,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,236,768. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.72. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.78 and a one year high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

