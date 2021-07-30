ironSource (NYSE:IS) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair began coverage on shares of ironSource (NYSE:IS) in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $8.80 price target on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for ironSource’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ironSource in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on ironSource in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on ironSource in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ironSource in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.33.

Shares of ironSource stock opened at $8.66 on Monday. ironSource has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

