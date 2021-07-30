iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. iRobot had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 14.94%.

Shares of IRBT traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,741,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,022. iRobot has a 52-week low of $67.55 and a 52-week high of $197.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.27.

In other news, Director Andrew Miller sold 1,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $101,964.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,339 shares in the company, valued at $520,445.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IRBT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 7th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iRobot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.33.

About iRobot

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

