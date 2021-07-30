IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.160-$0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.30 million-$10.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.37 million.IRadimed also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.600-$0.620 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IRadimed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

NASDAQ IRMD opened at $34.48 on Friday. IRadimed has a fifty-two week low of $20.46 and a fifty-two week high of $40.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 431.05 and a beta of 1.01.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.36 million. IRadimed had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 1.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that IRadimed will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $173,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 19,000 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $641,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,296,651 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

