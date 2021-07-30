IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.700-$8.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.55 billion-$13.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.44 billion.IQVIA also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.700-$8.900 EPS.

IQV traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $248.56. The stock had a trading volume of 5,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,569. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.67. The company has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.45. IQVIA has a one year low of $146.00 and a one year high of $254.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $255.53.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

