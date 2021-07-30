Invst LLC Purchases New Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 490.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 15,090 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter valued at $881,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. 5.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

BTI traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.63. 24,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,751,638. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.07. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $31.60 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14. The company has a market cap of $86.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.85.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

