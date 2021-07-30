Invst LLC Makes New $233,000 Investment in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 13.6% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 75,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 9,087 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 5.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 148,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 608,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 9,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BRMK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

NYSE:BRMK traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $10.53. 732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,154. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.79. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.56.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 71.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 118.31%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

